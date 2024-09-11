LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 287,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,830 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Evergy were worth $15,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Evergy by 199.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Down 0.1 %

Evergy stock opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Read Our Latest Report on EVRG

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.