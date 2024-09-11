LSV Asset Management Purchases 52,600 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $19,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,671,000 after acquiring an additional 105,405 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,713,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,931,000 after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,631,000 after acquiring an additional 60,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 5.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Price Performance

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $85.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.82 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $350,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,649.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $112,926.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,112,337. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $350,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,649.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,904 shares of company stock worth $1,806,714 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

