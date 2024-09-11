LSV Asset Management Purchases 6,900 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 881,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.67% of SMART Global worth $20,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGH. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $308,792.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,527 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $59,814.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 13,333 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $308,792.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,193 shares of company stock worth $795,466. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $968.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.67.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $300.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

