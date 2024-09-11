LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,818 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.45% of Universal Logistics worth $15,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. 25.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Universal Logistics Stock Up 1.7 %

ULH stock opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $50.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.87.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $462.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.60 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Universal Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.