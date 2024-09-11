LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,107,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.65% of Golub Capital BDC worth $17,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 53,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 113,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Golub Capital BDC

In related news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 26,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 26,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 20,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $300,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,858,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,901,788.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.53. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBDC. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

View Our Latest Report on Golub Capital BDC

About Golub Capital BDC

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.