LSV Asset Management Sells 1,000 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.07% of Corpay worth $12,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corpay during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter worth $35,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Corpay from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.50.

CPAY stock opened at $309.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. Corpay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.39 and a 1-year high of $319.94.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

