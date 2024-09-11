LSV Asset Management Sells 2,000 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 388,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $11,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Regional Management by 81,883.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Regional Management by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Regional Management by 8.1% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Regional Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Regional Management from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Regional Management Stock Performance

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $34.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 49.53 and a quick ratio of 49.53. The stock has a market cap of $318.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. Regional Management had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $143.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

