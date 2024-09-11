LSV Asset Management Sells 600 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Loews were worth $13,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of L. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Loews by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

L has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Loews Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE L opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $61.43 and a twelve month high of $83.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.52 and its 200 day moving average is $76.79.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.14%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,906.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,972.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, Director Jonathan C. Locker purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,906.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,972.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $5,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,781,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,227,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,215 shares of company stock worth $7,399,013. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.