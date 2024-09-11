LSV Asset Management Sells 9,200 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.40% of Hillenbrand worth $11,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HI. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.94. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 73.55%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

