LSV Asset Management Trims Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,542,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.06% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $15,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 28.6% during the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 212,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 47,227 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% during the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 621,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,752,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $637,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $865.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDN. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.