LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 873,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.74% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $13,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 965.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,610,000 after buying an additional 1,396,930 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $805,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 32,621 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $954,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,120,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,694,000 after purchasing an additional 73,930 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CPRX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.75. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $20.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $122.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.76 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 15.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $3,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 675,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,738,773.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $664,188.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,836.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $3,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 675,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,738,773.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,058 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,188 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

