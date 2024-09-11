Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Raised to C$29.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LUG. CIBC raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.58.

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$27.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.79. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$28.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.07). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of C$412.43 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 2.5546059 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total value of C$610,253.42. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

