M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $838.66

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 838.66 ($10.97) and traded as low as GBX 824 ($10.78). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 848 ($11.09), with a volume of 20,417 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 860.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 838.66. The company has a market capitalization of £448.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1,145.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77.

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. The company operates through Plantation, Property, and Other segments. It produces and sells crude palm oil and palm kernels. The company is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

