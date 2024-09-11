Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 68,446 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 101.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.49.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $179.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

