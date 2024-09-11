Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 179.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 312.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madison Square Garden Sports

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.30, for a total transaction of $131,649.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,185.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $201.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 206.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.51. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $164.79 and a twelve month high of $213.26.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $227.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.71 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

