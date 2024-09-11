Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp Sells 13,500 Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $258,795.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 280,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,140.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 9th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 5,033 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $101,414.95.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 2,900 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $55,245.00.
- On Thursday, August 29th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,600 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $68,904.00.
- On Monday, August 26th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,857 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $73,051.58.
- On Monday, August 12th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,516 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $66,804.00.
- On Wednesday, July 31st, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $59,100.00.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.54. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $582.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
