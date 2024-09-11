Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp Sells 13,500 Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $258,795.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 280,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,140.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Monday, September 9th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 5,033 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $101,414.95.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 2,900 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $55,245.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,600 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $68,904.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,857 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $73,051.58.

On Monday, August 12th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,516 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $66,804.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $59,100.00.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.54. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $582.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLR Free Report ) by 17,568.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,871,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,753,058 shares during the quarter. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust makes up approximately 4.7% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 646.17% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WHLR

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.