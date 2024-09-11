Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp Sells 5,033 Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $101,414.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,546,408.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 13,500 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $258,795.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 2,900 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $55,245.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,600 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $68,904.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,857 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $73,051.58.

On Monday, August 12th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,516 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,804.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $59,100.00.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ WHLR opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $582.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLR Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,435,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust comprises about 0.2% of Bandera Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bandera Partners LLC owned 75.40% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

