Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp Sells 5,033 Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $101,414.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,546,408.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 5th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 13,500 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $258,795.00.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 2,900 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $55,245.00.
- On Thursday, August 29th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,600 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $68,904.00.
- On Monday, August 26th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,857 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $73,051.58.
- On Monday, August 12th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,516 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,804.00.
- On Wednesday, July 31st, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $59,100.00.
NASDAQ WHLR opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $582.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.54.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
