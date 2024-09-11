MannKind Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MannKind in a research report issued on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MannKind from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 200.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92. MannKind has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $6.44.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of MannKind

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 132,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 39,659 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 65.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in MannKind by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MannKind

In related news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 85,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $536,167.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,294,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,457,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MannKind news, EVP Steven B. Binder sold 5,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $30,026.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,075,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,654.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Castagna sold 85,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $536,167.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,294,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,457,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,912. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

