Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $163.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.35. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $139.32 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

