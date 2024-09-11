Mark Hawthorne Buys 10,000 Shares of Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF) Stock

Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF – Get Free Report) insider Mark Hawthorne purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.71 ($5.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$77,120.00 ($51,413.33).

Collins Foods Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Collins Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Collins Foods’s previous Final dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, July 7th. Collins Foods’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

About Collins Foods

Collins Foods Limited engages in the operation, management, and administration of restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler brands. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Hamilton, Australia.

