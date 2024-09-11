Mark W. Webb Sells 1,348 Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Stock

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $36,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

J.Jill Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of JILL opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. J.Jill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. J.Jill had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.Jill Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JILL. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in J.Jill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JILL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on J.Jill from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.Jill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

