Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, September 19th

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, September 19th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 18th.

NYSE:MKFG opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.46. Markforged has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 million. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 134.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Markforged from $1.30 to $0.85 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Markforged by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 561,304 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Markforged by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,832,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 237,967 shares during the period. Summit Partners L P boosted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 0.9% in the second quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 14,731,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 136,364 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markforged by 40.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 839,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 241,706 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Markforged by 37.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 525,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 142,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

