Markforged Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, September 19th (NYSE:MKFG)

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, September 19th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, September 18th.

Markforged stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Markforged has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 134.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Markforged will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Markforged from $1.30 to $0.85 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKFG. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Markforged by 37.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 525,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 142,965 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markforged by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 839,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 241,706 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Markforged by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 561,304 shares during the period. Summit Partners L P grew its position in Markforged by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 14,731,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 136,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Markforged by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,832,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 237,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

