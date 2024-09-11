Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Masimo by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Masimo by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,607,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,393,000 after acquiring an additional 93,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of MASI stock opened at $114.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.90. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $153.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Masimo Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

