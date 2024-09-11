Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth about $100,848,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $112,903,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 17,295.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,155,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,240 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,613,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 290.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,566,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.28.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Match Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

