Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MATX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $447,810,000 after buying an additional 215,452 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Matson by 3,509.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 183,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter worth $10,295,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Matson by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,652 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Matson by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 282,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,783,000 after purchasing an additional 43,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $135,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Matson news, SVP Jason Lee Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $135,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,028,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,397 shares in the company, valued at $29,546,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,376 shares of company stock worth $13,565,120. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $125.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.07. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $138.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $847.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 13.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

