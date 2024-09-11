Matthew Krueger Sells 13,200 Shares of Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Stock

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Krueger sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $35,904.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $71,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Asset Entities Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of ASST stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 8.38. Asset Entities Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative return on equity of 207.47% and a negative net margin of 1,574.65%.

Institutional Trading of Asset Entities

Asset Entities Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asset Entities stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in Asset Entities Inc. ( NASDAQ:ASST Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Asset Entities as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

