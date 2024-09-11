McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Price Up 0.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $310.00 to $330.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. McDonald’s traded as high as $290.99 and last traded at $290.41. Approximately 705,763 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,489,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.51.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.41.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $2,762,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $52,675,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $1,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $209.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

