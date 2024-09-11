MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) and Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) Critical Comparison

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) and MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and MDB Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitcoin Depot -3.10% -307.37% -22.72% MDB Capital N/A -56.19% -48.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bitcoin Depot and MDB Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitcoin Depot 0 1 2 0 2.67 MDB Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Bitcoin Depot presently has a consensus target price of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 135.04%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than MDB Capital.

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and MDB Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitcoin Depot $688.97 million 0.14 -$26.10 million ($1.87) -0.83 MDB Capital $5.99 million 55.29 -$6.97 million N/A N/A

MDB Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitcoin Depot.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of MDB Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bitcoin Depot beats MDB Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

About MDB Capital

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence. The Technology Development segment engages in the synthetic biology technology development business. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Addison, Texas.

