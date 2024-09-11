Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Decreased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,341,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $110,478,000 after purchasing an additional 292,459 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1,467.5% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 47,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 44,846 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $25,643,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,034,214 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,199,000 after acquiring an additional 42,988 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 130.3% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Daiwa America raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.65. The company has a market capitalization of $116.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

