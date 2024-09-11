Meeshanthini Dogan Buys 68,965 Shares of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Stock

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) CTO Meeshanthini Dogan bought 68,965 shares of Cardio Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $19,999.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,219.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cardio Diagnostics Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDIO opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77.

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Cardio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 22,358.43% and a negative return on equity of 312.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Cardio Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

