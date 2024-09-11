Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03. 3,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 13,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meridian from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Meridian Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $123.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meridian Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Meridian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meridian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Meridian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meridian by 4.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Meridian by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Meridian by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 782,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after acquiring an additional 53,990 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

