Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,252 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 21,799 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 3.0% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $156,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 56.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 308,066 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $155,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $504.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $505.09 and a 200 day moving average of $494.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.40 and a 12-month high of $544.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $625.00 to $647.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $522.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $215,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.05, for a total value of $1,029,156.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,765,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $215,586.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,783 shares of company stock worth $193,743,522 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

