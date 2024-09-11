Michael C. Forman Sells 102,860 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,100.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance
Shares of FSCO opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $6.64.
FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%.
FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
