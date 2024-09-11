Michael C. Forman Sells 102,860 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Stock

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2024

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCOGet Free Report) CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,100.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of FSCO opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $6.64.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCO. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the first quarter worth $65,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.