Michael Earl Campbell Sells 600 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $816.73, for a total transaction of $490,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,087,604. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $864.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $804.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $793.09. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.80 and a 52-week high of $914.93.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Equinix

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,319,917,000 after acquiring an additional 238,815 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,096,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,574,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,606,000 after purchasing an additional 238,883 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,391,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,504,000 after buying an additional 47,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $876.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.