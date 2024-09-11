Michael Kosowan Purchases 750,000 Shares of Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ) Stock

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report) Director Michael Kosowan bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$63,750.00.
Torq Resources Stock Performance
Torq Resources stock opened at C$0.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.74, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.80. Torq Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.07 and a 1-year high of C$0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11.
Torq Resources Company Profile
