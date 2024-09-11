Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,391 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,049,000 after buying an additional 57,259 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 571,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,347,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 212,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,148,000 after acquiring an additional 116,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

