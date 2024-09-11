MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,623 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.31% of MidCap Financial Investment worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 19.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 42,723 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 27,403 shares during the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:MFIC opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.50.

MidCap Financial Investment Increases Dividend

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 40.08% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. This is an increase from MidCap Financial Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 86.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MFIC shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MidCap Financial Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Further Reading

