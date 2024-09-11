Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Shares Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,783 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 193.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 150,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 98,862 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 22.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 47,271 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 95.1% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.
Mister Car Wash Stock Performance
Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.65. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08.
Insider Transactions at Mister Car Wash
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.36.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mister Car Wash
Mister Car Wash Profile
Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mister Car Wash
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.