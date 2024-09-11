Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Shares Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,783 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 193.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 150,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 98,862 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 22.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 47,271 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 95.1% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.65. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08.

Insider Transactions at Mister Car Wash

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $234,954.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,050,517 shares in the company, valued at $35,000,082.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $234,954.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,050,517 shares in the company, valued at $35,000,082.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $28,267.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,854 shares in the company, valued at $310,838.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,698 shares of company stock worth $296,860. Insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.36.

Mister Car Wash Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

