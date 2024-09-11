Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Shares Up 0.3%

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.41. 2,969 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 2,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.