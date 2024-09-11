Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Mike Powell Purchases 10 Shares of Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Mike Powell acquired 10 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,426 ($18.65) per share, with a total value of £142.60 ($186.48).

Mike Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Mike Powell bought 22 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,464 ($19.14) per share, for a total transaction of £322.08 ($421.18).

On Friday, July 5th, Mike Powell bought 9 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,549 ($20.26) per share, for a total transaction of £139.41 ($182.31).

Mondi stock opened at GBX 1,426.50 ($18.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of £6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,927.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,497.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,478.50. Mondi plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,304 ($17.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,719.85 ($22.49).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of €0.23 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Mondi’s payout ratio is 8,108.11%.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

