MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $46.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.13 and a beta of 1.26. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $35.11 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.73.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLTX. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $726,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

