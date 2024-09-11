Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,380 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 49,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.73.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $368,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $21,012,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,759,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $368,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,224 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,546,370 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $96.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $157.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $109.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.15.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 67.40%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

