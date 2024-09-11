Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,630,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,876,000 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned 5.73% of Movano worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOVE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Movano in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Movano by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 89,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Movano by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 413,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 36,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Movano alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Movano in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Movano Stock Performance

MOVE opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.10. Movano Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.25.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Movano Profile

(Free Report)

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.