Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $113.45

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.45 ($1.48) and traded as high as GBX 117.50 ($1.54). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 117.50 ($1.54), with a volume of 110 shares changing hands.

Mulberry Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £69.09 million, a PE ratio of 3,833.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 108.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 113.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Mulberry Group Company Profile

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

