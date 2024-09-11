Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 4,889 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $74,899.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,283,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,187,203.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,452 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $144,048.48.

On Friday, August 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,028 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $122,025.60.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $90,120.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,996 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.12.

On Friday, August 23rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $149,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $125,460.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $147,500.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,800 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $144,844.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,800 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $128,128.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 4,956 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $70,127.40.

Donegal Group Trading Up 0.6 %

DGICA stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $508.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.25 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $246.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 431.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the second quarter valued at about $448,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donegal Group

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.