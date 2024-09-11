Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 62,650 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 52,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Nano One Materials Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07.

About Nano One Materials

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the production and sale of cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. It also offers lithium iron phosphate materials. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

