Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 62,650 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 52,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
Nano One Materials Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07.
About Nano One Materials
Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the production and sale of cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. It also offers lithium iron phosphate materials. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nano One Materials
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nano One Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano One Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.