NanoXplore (GRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

NanoXplore Stock Performance

GRA opened at C$2.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$392.40 million, a PE ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.11. NanoXplore has a 52-week low of C$1.87 and a 52-week high of C$3.40.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

About NanoXplore

(Get Free Report)

See Also

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.