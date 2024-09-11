National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 10,592 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,197,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,148,000 after purchasing an additional 42,075 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,874,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,795,000 after purchasing an additional 383,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,717,000 after purchasing an additional 892,494 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,787,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,734,000 after purchasing an additional 165,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,832,000 after purchasing an additional 186,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.30.

Shares of OMC opened at $99.53 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $102.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

