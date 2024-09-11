National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 92,800 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,800 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.11% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 32,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 125,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 75,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 54,473 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.